Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

Real estate investment trust (Reit), the newest asset class in the domestic markets, is prompting investors to sit up and take notice. Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks Reit has delivered returns of more than 20 per cent since its stock market debut on April 1. The gains have far-outperformed the benchmark Sensex and the BSE Realty index, which are little-changed during the same period.

Not only domestically, but Embassy Reit has also piped most of its global peers in terms of returns in the past three months. Analysts are not ruling out further upside. A month ago, Deutsche Bank ...