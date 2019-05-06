Emerging market exchange-traded funds suffer outflows led by China

-
-
Investors withdrew money from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy emerging market (EM) stocks and bonds last week.
Outflows from US-listed emerging market ETFs that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries totalled $12.3 million in the week ended May 3, compared with gains of $57.6 million in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
So far this year, inflows have totalled $19 billion.
The total assets under management (AUM) for US-listed EM-focused ETFs stood at $285.5 billion. Within EM, China and Hong Kong markets saw the highest outflows.
Meanwhile, Indian markets got inflows of $12.6 million, most of it going into the equity market.
