Entrants' rally fizzles out: IPOs listed since Sept down 20% from peak

Some investors feeling lucky to get an allotment in a hot-selling initial public offering (IPO) could be holding on to their shares for returns later. They must consider revising their plans. Shares of IPO companies that listed over the past six months are down an average 20 per cent from their peaks, data provided by Prime Database shows.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 and also the Nifty Midcap 100- are down less than 5 per cent each from their peaks. Shares of 18 out of the 22 companies that listed since September 2020 are above their issue price. That is a positive sign, ...