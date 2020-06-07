Environmental, social and governance theme sees uptick in emerging markets

ESG (environmental, social and governance) theme has arrived in emerging markets, with a growing range of companies establishing ESG policies and targets. Of the 140 companies that responded to a survey conducted by Bank of America (BofA) Global Research, more than 70 per cent had an ESG or sustainability policy in place.

Also, nearly 87 per cent of companies in emerging markets (EM) said they were working with ESG scoring or rating agencies. ALSO READ: Social enterprise stocks weather market storm better: BofA report The push for ESG is being firmly established at the ...