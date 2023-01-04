Equitas SFB hits 52-week high, up 7% as RBI approves SBI MF stake buy plan

-
ALSO READ
Not buying stake in Equitas SFB, says DSP AMC in response to media reports
SBI Q1 preview: Treasury loss, subdued loan growth may cloud profitability
SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts
P N Vasudevan to continue as Equitas Small Finance Bank MD, CEO
Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show
-
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) hit a 52-week high of Rs 63.90, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trades after the Reserve Bank India (RBI) approved SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML) plan to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF).
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 63.10, touched on December 13, 2022. At 09:49 AM; the stock traded 5 per cent higher at Rs 62.40, as compared to 0.36 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 7.8 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Equitas SFB in an exchange filing on Tuesday said that the bank has received intimation from RBI on January 03, 2023, giving a nod to SBIFML to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the Bank through the schemes of SBIMF.
As on September 30, 2022, SBI Large & Midcap Fund held 3.09 per cent stake in Equitas SFB.
Meanwhile, in past three months, the stock of Equitas SFB has rallied 28 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Further, in past six months, it has zoomed 60 per cent, as against 15 per cent gain in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 77 on July 12, 2021.
Shares of Equitas Holdings, the promoter of Equitas SFB, too hit a 52-week high of Rs 136.60 on the BSE in intra-day trade today.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 10:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU