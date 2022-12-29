JUST IN
Business Standard

Equity fundraising via QIPs, rights issues slump in 2022 amidst volatility

So far this year the benchmark Sensex gained 4.9 per cent but markets have been in a state of turbulence for much of the time

Topics
equity market | rights issue | Indian equity markets

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Private credit
Rights issues are often used by firms when the promoter group intends to maintain its shareholding.

Equity fund-raising through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and rights issues slumped to the lowest since 2016 owing to a cloudy market environment and a lack of need for growth capital.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:45 IST

