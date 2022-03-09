Equity funds get Rs 19,700 crore in Feb as markets volatility continues

Equity (MFs) clocked inflows in February when were volatile. Data from Association of in India (Amfi) shows that equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 19,705 crore, with most flows going to flexicap and sectoral funds.

The net inflows numbers indicate investors' desire to continue despite sharp fall in Indian equities. In February, S&P BSE Sensex Index lost around 3 per cent, while S&P BSE Midcap Index and S&P BSE Smallcap Index were down by 5.11 per cent and 8.77 per cent respectively.

In February, all 11 categories of equity funds saw net inflows, with flexicap witnessing highest inflows of Rs 3,873.56 crore, followed by thematic fund at Rs 3,441 crore, shows the data from Amfi.

Market participants said that despite fall in the markets, people have continued with systematic investment plans (SIP). Some investors have also used correction in the as an opportunity to invest in equity funds.

In the current financial year, equity funds have seen net inflows of Rs 1.36 trillion. February also saw hybrid schemes and passive funds continuing positive flows. Other schemes which include, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fund of fund investing overseas saw net inflows of Rs 16,521.36 crore.

However, debt funds saw net outflows to the tune of Rs 8,274.29 crore led by high redemptions from short duration funds, floater funds and corporate bond funds. However, liquid funds saw net inflows of Rs 40,273 crore.

The mutual fund industry saw net inflows of Rs 31,533 crore in February and average assets under management (AAUM) of the industry stood at Rs 38.56 trillion.