Equity funds get Rs 19,700 crore in Feb as markets volatility continues

-
ALSO READ
MFs pump in Rs 3,400 crore in fresh issuances in December, shows data
Equity MFs garner Rs 14,889 cr inflows in Jan amid volatility, FPI selloff
Competition increases in flexi-cap funds category, shows data
Equity MFs mop up Rs 46,700 crore through new fund offers in 2021
Equity MFs see ninth straight month of inflows in Nov, at over Rs 11,000 cr
-
Equity mutual funds (MFs) clocked inflows in February when markets were volatile. Data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 19,705 crore, with most flows going to flexicap and sectoral funds.
The net inflows numbers indicate investors' desire to continue despite sharp fall in Indian equities. In February, S&P BSE Sensex Index lost around 3 per cent, while S&P BSE Midcap Index and S&P BSE Smallcap Index were down by 5.11 per cent and 8.77 per cent respectively.
In February, all 11 categories of equity funds saw net inflows, with flexicap witnessing highest inflows of Rs 3,873.56 crore, followed by thematic fund at Rs 3,441 crore, shows the data from Amfi.
Market participants said that despite fall in the markets, people have continued with systematic investment plans (SIP). Some investors have also used correction in the markets as an opportunity to invest in equity funds.
In the current financial year, equity funds have seen net inflows of Rs 1.36 trillion. February also saw hybrid schemes and passive funds continuing positive flows. Other schemes which include, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fund of fund investing overseas saw net inflows of Rs 16,521.36 crore.
However, debt funds saw net outflows to the tune of Rs 8,274.29 crore led by high redemptions from short duration funds, floater funds and corporate bond funds. However, liquid funds saw net inflows of Rs 40,273 crore.
The mutual fund industry saw net inflows of Rs 31,533 crore in February and average assets under management (AAUM) of the industry stood at Rs 38.56 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU