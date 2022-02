Equity funds hike exposure to banking, NBFC and auto stocks in Jan: Data

Indian equity fund managers have increased their allocation towards private banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and auto in January. The data from Indian Mutual Fund Tracker by Motilal Oswal shows that in January six of the top 10 stocks that saw the maximum increase in value were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI.

Market participants say that in November and December of last year, the banking index had seen a sharp fall and there was an opportunity to enter in those stocks at lower levels. S&P BSE Bankex Index was up by nearly 8 per cent in January, while in November and ...