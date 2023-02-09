Equity funds log inflow of Rs 12,000 cr in Jan, small-caps top share

Net inflows into active equity (MFs) surged to Rs 12,546 crore in January 2023, rising 70 per cent month-on-month, according to data released by the Association of in India (Amfi) on Thursday.

Higher inflows in equity categories were on the back of rising inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs), which topped Rs 13,000 crore for the fourth consecutive month.

Inflows from reached a record-high in January at Rs 13,856 crore, against Rs 13,570 crore in December. More than 2.26 million new SIP accounts were added during the month, while 1.35 million accounts matured or discontinued.

Amongst all the sub-categories of equity funds, small-caps had the largest share of inflows at Rs 2,256 crore. Small-caps were followed by large- and mid-cap funds and multi-cap funds.

“Investors are seeing value in small-caps in the beaten down market. As these are investments for the long term, investors believe this correction will get reversed and they will stand to gain,” said NS Venkatesh, chief executive officer, Amfi.

The inflows were despite the dropping for a second straight month in January. The benchmark Nifty fell 2.5 per cent last month and 3.5 per cent in December.

The fall in the market, however, impacted and exchange traded funds (ETFs))

Inflows into dipped for the third consecutive month amidst the correction in the broader market. In January, the inflow stood at Rs 5,813 crore, down by 13.7 per cent month-on-month.

Inflows from the have continued to counterbalance the outflows from foreign institutional investors.

“After three months of decreasing net flows, equity category flows were higher than the Rs.10,000-crore mark. Despite the volatility in stock markets, investors continue to repose faith in equity mutual funds,” said Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at Fyers.

Though the investments in equity-oriented funds have recovered after touching a 21-month low two months’ back, the redemption from debt category has continued.

In January, the net outflow from debt was at Rs 10,316 crore. This is the second consecutive month of heavy outflows from the income and debt-oriented schemes.

With continuous monetary policy rate hikes, investors have redeemed funds from liquid, long-duration funds, and corporate bond funds.

“We believe that once the rate hike achieves a peak, then we will see more money coming in the long duration funds. We believe that one more rate hike is possible. We will see money coming into duration funds from the quarter beginning from April 2023,” said Venkatesh.

“With the interest rate hike cycle still in progress, hybrid funds continue to find support, with a net flow of Rs 4,491 crore in January, doubling down on the flows of last month,” added Kavalireddi.

The assets under management (AUM) for the MF industry was little changed at Rs 39.62 trillion at the end of January. Equity AUM stood at Rs.15.1 trillion crore and debt AUM stood at Rs.12.37 trillion.