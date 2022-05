Equity funds: Retail investors stay put despite market volatility

Investors have remained invested in equity funds despite volatility in the Indian markets and lower returns from several equity fund categories. As of the March quarter, over 56.33 per cent of retail investors stayed invested in equity funds for more than two years, against 55.27 per cent in March 2021.

Over the past two years, the trend of investors holding their equity funds for more than two years has strengthened, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). As of the March quarter of 2020, the share of those holding their equity funds over 24 months was 48.72 ...