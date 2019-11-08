Equity mutual fund inflow declines 9% to Rs 6,026 crore in October

The mutual fund (MF) industry saw a nine per cent dip in equity inflows in October, slipping to five-month low at Rs 6,026 crore, as investors took money off the table with showing signs of recovery.

"We saw redemptions as investors looked at booking profits. However, it is not surprising to see some outflows with bouncing back," said Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss MF.

In October, investor redemptions stood at Rs 11,047 crore, which was 17 per cent higher than previous month.

However, if the collection made by the two newly-launched thematic equity schemes is excluded, the decline was much sharper at 19 per cent. Adjusting for these new scheme launches, equity flows in October stood at Rs 5,350 crore.

"Equity flows might see a stronger dip, unless there is a more broad-based rally, supported by improvement in economic indicators," said Jimmy Patel, CEO of Quantum MF.

Compared to last 12-month average of Rs 7,016 crore, October equity flows were 14 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, contribution through systematic investment plans stood at Rs 8,246 crore, marginally lower than previous month.

The have seen a strong upturn after seeing selling pressure in early October following concerns over weak economic growth.

The BSE benchmark Sensex has gained nearly seven per cent in October from its low point. Among broader market indices, the BSE Midcap Index has gained 8.6 per cent in the same period, while BSE Smallcap Index has seen returns of 6.6 per cent.

Experts add that there can be continued investor exits from equity schemes, unless the sentiments on broader economic recovery improve.





ALSO READ: Sebi says mutual funds can use 'side-pocket' for unrated debt

On Friday, Moody's downgraded its outlook on India's sovereign rating from 'stable' to 'negative', citing increasing risks that India's economy growth will remain lower. The 30-share Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent.

On the debt front, liquid funds saw net inflows of Rs 93,200 crore in October, after seeing outflows of Rs 1.4 trillion in previous months.

According to industry officials, the previous month's outflows was largely on account of institutional and corporate investors withdrawing funds to meet their advance tax requirements at the end of the September quarter.

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) saw a significant jump in flows in October. From Rs 1,521 crore of inflows in previous months, the flows towards ETFs jumped four-fold to Rs 6,682 crore.

According to industry observers, the jump in ETF flows was on account of funds from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coming into the EPFO-appointed fund houses. At present, the EPFO is only allowed to make equity investments through passively-managed ETFs.

At the end of October, overall industry assets under management stood at Rs 26.32 trillion, which was 7.4 higher than previous month.