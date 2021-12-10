Equity mutual funds' net inflows at over Rs 11K crore in Nov: AMFI

-
-
Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw net inflows of over Rs 11,614.73 crore in November, as per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.
In October, the net inflows had stood over Rs 5,214 crore.
In September, the inflow was over Rs 8,600 crore and in August, it stood at Rs 8,056.80 crore.
Besides, the contributions through systematic investment rose to Rs 11,004.94 crore, the highest monthly SIP contribution.
In October, the SIP contributions stood at Rs 10,518.53 crore.
According to the data, the net AUMs for India's MF industry stood at over Rs 37.33 lakh crore for November 2021.
"Despite rising uncertainty owing to the feared third wave of the pandemic, and extreme equity market volatility, retail investors continue to benefit and hence also stick to displaying trust on the disciplined SIP mode of savings in mutual funds," AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said.
"On the back of accommodative RBI policy stance,with focus on economic revival and growth and keeping inflation within target, we expect MF industry to continue to report robust growth, and deliver value to its investors beyond 2021, in the years to come."
--IANS
rv/vd
