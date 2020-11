Equity scheme investors to breathe easy as banking, financial firms rally

Equity mutual fund (MF) investors can expect better performance from their equity schemes as banks and financial companies are back to being rally leaders from being laggards for the better part of the current calendar year. Top stocks in the financial space are the No. 1 bet for MF fund managers.

A poor showing by them in the first nine months of the year had hit the performance of most diversified large-cap funds. This is now about to change. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 11 banks and financial companies, including companies that are part of Nifty50 index, is up ...