JUST IN
Escorts, Bajaj-Auto: Trading strategies for auto stocks post Feb sales nos
Techno Electric surges 9% on healthy growth outlook
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 4% amid rebound in Adani group stocks
Commercial paper rates may rise further as liquidity dries up, say analysts
Alembic Pharma slips 5%; board approves Rs 1,150 cr as impairment charges
Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake
Stock Market Live: Sensex rallies 800 pts to day's high; PSB index zooms 4%
Stocks to watch: Tata Power, NHPC, Zydus Life, Bharat Forge, Ramco Systems
Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 900-crore NCD issue opens on Friday
Wockhardt's former official settles insider trading case with Sebi
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Techno Electric surges 9% on healthy growth outlook
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Escorts, Bajaj-Auto: Trading strategies for auto stocks post Feb sales nos

Auto index trades with a sluggish bias, may lose grip if falls below its 200-DMA

Topics
Auto sales | Auto sector | Escorts tractor sales

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

car, auto, automobile, sales
Overall structure of auto stocks look weak on technical charts

Nifty Auto index has remained a laggard in the February, post missing to reach a new historic peak. The index touched 13,539-mark, just 5 points shy of a new all-time high. Now, as the automobile companies released their sales numbers, which largely appeared mixed on the weak export numbers, the index is expected to be in the spotlight for coming sessions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Auto sales

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 12:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.