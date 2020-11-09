Escorts rallies 5%, hits record high on healthy outlook in current fiscal

-
ALSO READ
Escorts hits new high as Co starts commercial production of Kubota tractors
Escorts nears record high on May tractor sales nos, soars 32% in one month
Escorts hits all-time high after recording best-ever August tractor sales
Escorts rallies 18% in September on hopes of good tractor sales
Escorts hits over 2-month high ahead of Q4 results; stock up 18% in 6 days
-
Shares of Escorts moved higher by 5 per cent to Rs 1,350, also its fresh record high, in the intra-day trade on the BSE on Monday on expectation of better-than-expected demand for tractors in the domestic market in the current fiscal. This demand improvment, analysts say, could translate into good revenue growth for the company.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,343, touched on September 30, 2020. In the past one year, it has zoomed 106 per cent as compared to a 5.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Escorts' management stated that the overall rural sentiment is positive because of the record output of Rabi crop along with better realization, strong Kharif sowing season and easy availability of retail finance. Furthermore, the management expects demand momentum to continue with supply chain issues ironing out. Besides, the current inventory at channel level is very low and re-stocking will also aid in volume growth in the coming quarters.
"Expanding market presence across domestic and international markets, combined with enhanced product offerings in its three core businesses would be the key driver for medium to long term growth. Outlook for the construction equipment (CE) business is also improving with ramp up in infra activities. Improving cost structure in the construction equipment business, better traction in the high-margin railway business, are likely to help to protect margins. No major capex in the near-term and purchase of stake by Kubota will improve cash flows and strengthen its Balance Sheet," analysts at Dolat Capital said in September quarter result update.
"The company's domestic market share increased to 11.6 per cent in fiscal 2020 from 10.8 per cent in fiscal 2018. Overall, Escorts revenues are expected to register 5-6 per cent growth in fiscal 2021, and 8-10 per cent over the medium term with steady growth across business segments," Crisil said in recent rationale.
Performance of Escorts' tractor business is closely correlated to economic activity in rural markets and its performance has benefitted from higher rural demand for tractors.
"The rural demand continues to remain positive led by lower base of last year, pent-up demand from Covid-19 related lockdowns, timely and widespread monsoon, record Rabi crop production, early Kharif sowing and good availability of retail finance. That said, material increase in covid-19 afflictions in rural markets and its impact on economic activity, and tractor demand will remain a key monitorable," the rating agency said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU