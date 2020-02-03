Escorts surges 8% on expectation of improvement in tractor sales

Shares of surged 8 per cent to Rs 834 on the BSE on Monday, erasing their entire 4 per cent fall registered on Saturday on expectation of improvement in tractor sales. The stock surpassed its 52-week high of Rs 836 touched on Thursday January 30, 2020.

The government increased agriculture credit target to Rs 15 trillion for FY21. Total fund allocation for ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare as well as ministry of rural development increased to Rs 2.55 trillion in FY21.

Emkay Global Financial Services expects continued focus on agriculture and rural development will support government’s vision of doubling farmer income by 2022. This will marginally positive for tractor, two wheelers and passenger vehicles demand.

Meanwhile, on Saturday announced its agri machinery segment registered 1.2 per cent rise in sale of tractors to 6,063 units in January 2020. It had sold 5,991 units in January last year, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, vo,umes grew 47 per cent. The company had sold a total of 4,114 units in December.