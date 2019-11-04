Escorts: Sustaining post-festival sales momentum key for stock gains

The Escorts stock slipped nearly two per cent after the company reported muted September quarter results. A six-per cent fall in volumes in the tractors segment to 19,750 units led to a higher than expected fall in revenues in the quarter.

In addition to tractors, which account for over three quarters of sales, what dented revenues further was a 21 per cent contraction in construction equipment sales. Railway equipment was the only segment that posted a year-on-year increase in revenues. The weaker top line weighed on operating profit, which dropped 170 basis points year-on-year ...