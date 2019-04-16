JUST IN
ETF money continues to flow into emerging markets, says report

These passive investment vehicles have assets under management (AUMs) of $286 billion

Bloomberg 

exchange-traded funds
Representative Image

Investors added money to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy emerging market (EM) stocks and bonds for a fourth straight week. For the week ended April 12, inflows into EM ETFs (listed in the US) totalled $122 million compared to $44 million a week ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The year to date rally for inflows into EM ETFs is $19 billion.

These passive investment vehicles have assets under management (AUMs) of $286 billion. Within China and Hong Kong markets cornered the highest flows last week, while Mexico saw outflows. Global ETF flows into the Indian markets stood at just $12.4 billion, down by 75 per cent compared to the previous week.

Below are the top 10 EMs in terms of ETF assets and their latest weekly flows:

Chart
