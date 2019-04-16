ETF money continues to flow into emerging markets, says report

-
ALSO READ
Boost for Indian markets as global exchange-traded funds see flow surge
Steady rise of ETF flows bodes well for emerging markets, say analysts
Govt ETFs seen stoking arbitrage play, investors redeem 75% of issued units
Gold ETFs lose steam, investors pull out Rs 2.90 bn in Apr-Oct; AUM down 8%
Domestic ETF assets jump 10-fold at Rs 895 billion in the past three years
-
Investors added money to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy emerging market (EM) stocks and bonds for a fourth straight week. For the week ended April 12, inflows into EM ETFs (listed in the US) totalled $122 million compared to $44 million a week ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The year to date rally for inflows into EM ETFs is $19 billion.
These passive investment vehicles have assets under management (AUMs) of $286 billion. Within China and Hong Kong markets cornered the highest flows last week, while Mexico saw outflows. Global ETF flows into the Indian markets stood at just $12.4 billion, down by 75 per cent compared to the previous week.
Below are the top 10 EMs in terms of ETF assets and their latest weekly flows:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU