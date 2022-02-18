Eveready Ind hits over 3-month high; rallies 32% in 2 weeks post Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Eveready Q2 net drops 46% to Rs 31 cr on dip in high-margin battery sales
After two decades, Khaitans may give up driver's seat in Eveready
Eveready ropes in Bain & Company for rejigging business strategy
HC's Division Bench upholds order restraining sale of assets by Williamson
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RIL, M&M, Nazara Tech, IDBI Bank, Burger King
-
Shares of Eveready Industries hit an over three-month high of Rs 366.20, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. In the past two weeks, the stock of the battery and flash lights maker has rallied 32 per cent on expectation of strong performance in the next financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
The stock was at its highest level since October 29, 2021. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 413.30 on October 6, 2021. At 12:56 pm, Eveready Industries was up 5 per cent at Rs 364, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The company, while announcing December quarter (Q3FY22) results on February 4, 2022, said the battery category will revert to its earlier level of profitability now that all adverse costs have been passed on. Similarly, the flashlights category will be on a stronger pitch with augmentation of its range with competitive products. The lighting and electrical category will commence its growth trajectory in a profitable way as the range and supply chain has been made efficient.
"With the above, the Company is expected to turn in stronger performance within a short period of time. However, these benefits may not quite accrue within Quarter 4 and the performance during the quarter is likely to be subdued prior to transition to a stronger next fiscal," Eveready Industries said in an outlook.
Meanwhile, in Q3FY22, the company's net profit more-than-halved or was down 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 23.71 crore due to weak operational performance. Operating revenue declined 4 per cent YoY at Rs 326 crore, while operating earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted 8 percentage points at 36 per cent.
The battery category saw an unprecedented cost push exceeding 20 per cent in the quarter. The flashlights category continued to suffer on account of dumped imports from China. The company said the entire adverse cost impact in battery raw materials has now been passed on to the market.
Meanwhile, in separate regulatory filing on February 10, 2022, Eveready Industries said a division bench of the Delhi High Court has upheld a single-judge order which had stopped the sale of assets of the company. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
As per December 31, 2021, shareholding pattern, the promoters held 4.84 per cent stake in Eveready Industries. Bodies corporate have 52.80 per cent holding, while individual shareholders held 33 per cent stake in the company, data shows.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU