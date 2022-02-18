Eveready Ind hits over 3-month high; rallies 32% in 2 weeks post Q3 results

Shares of hit an over three-month high of Rs 366.20, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. In the past two weeks, the stock of the battery and flash lights maker has rallied 32 per cent on expectation of strong performance in the next financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

The stock was at its highest level since October 29, 2021. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 413.30 on October 6, 2021. At 12:56 pm, was up 5 per cent at Rs 364, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The company, while announcing December quarter (Q3FY22) results on February 4, 2022, said the battery category will revert to its earlier level of profitability now that all adverse costs have been passed on. Similarly, the flashlights category will be on a stronger pitch with augmentation of its range with competitive products. The lighting and electrical category will commence its growth trajectory in a profitable way as the range and supply chain has been made efficient.

"With the above, the Company is expected to turn in stronger performance within a short period of time. However, these benefits may not quite accrue within Quarter 4 and the performance during the quarter is likely to be subdued prior to transition to a stronger next fiscal," said in an outlook.

Meanwhile, in Q3FY22, the company's net profit more-than-halved or was down 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 23.71 crore due to weak operational performance. Operating revenue declined 4 per cent YoY at Rs 326 crore, while operating earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted 8 percentage points at 36 per cent.

The battery category saw an unprecedented cost push exceeding 20 per cent in the quarter. The flashlights category continued to suffer on account of dumped imports from China. The company said the entire adverse cost impact in battery raw materials has now been passed on to the market.