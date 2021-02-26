Eveready Inds zooms 20% on the back of heavy volumes; stock hits 2-yr high

-
ALSO READ
Eveready Industries rallies 9% on strong September quarter results
Eveready Industries PBT rises 234% to Rs 30.29 crore in June quarter
Eveready records Rs 50.43 cr profit in Dec qtr on volume growth, price hike
Reduced dumping of batteries from China turns game-changer for Eveready
We are full-out on capacity in batteries: Eveready's Amritanshu Khaitan
-
Shares of Eveready Industries (EIIL) India, on Friday, zoomed 20 per cent to hit an over two-year high of Rs 311.70 on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the dry cell battery maker was trading at its highest level since April 2018.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined around 5.2 million equity shares, representing 7.1 per cent of total equity of Eveready Industries, changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.1 per cent at 49,452 points at 02:21 pm.
The Burman family, the single-largest investor in EIIL with a 20 per cent stake, may become joint promoters of the battery maker along with the Khaitan family, the Mint reported quoting two people familiar with the talks between the two groups.
The Burman family, which promotes Dabur India, increased its stake in EIIL by around 8.8 per cent in 14 July 2020 to 19.8 per cent, becoming the largest shareholder of EIIL. Furthermore, the stake of EIIL’s current promoter, the Khaitan family, and promoter group firms dropped to around 5 per cent as on December 2020, from 23 per cent in March 2020 and 44 per cent in March 2019.
Last month, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded EIIL’s long-term issuer rating with positive outlook. The Positive Outlook reflects Ind-Ra’s expectations of a further improvement in the business profile and the liquidity position over FY22 aided by the sustained performance of the batteries and flashlight segments, the likely improvement in the performance of the lighting and appliance segments, a possible resolution of the contingent liability issue and the possibility of a managerial/board representation by the Burman family, the largest shareholder of EIIL.
Meanwhile, EIIL had reported strong operational performance in October-December quarter (Q3FY21) with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 20.1 per cent from 11.4 per cent in Q3FY20.
The higher margins due to a better turnover mix towards the more profitable segments of batteries and flashlights. This coupled with lower distribution cost, lower promotional spends and lower overheads as the various establishments of the Company continued to be run in a restricted manner in the COVID environment, enhanced profitability, the company said. Given the outlook, the Company Is expected to maintain high operating margins in the forthcoming quarters.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU