Eveready Industries plunges 13% on credit ratings downgrade

shares plunged 13 per cent to Rs 127, extending its 21 per cent decline in the past seven days on the BSE, after rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) downgraded the company's long-term credit rating with negative outlook.

The stock was trading at its lowest level since October 30, 2014.

The non-durable household products company said the instruments which saw the downgrade included fund-based limits, non-fund based limits and commercial paper.

“The downgrade reflects Eveready Industries’ continued high net leverage and weakened liquidity amid continuous financial support extended to group companies and delayed asset monetisation. The rating watch negative reflects delays in deleveraging which could further impact the company’s credit metrics and liquidity,” Ind-Ra said on April 25, in a press release.

Ind-Ra estimates requires to reduce debt by Rs 130 crore-140 crore in FY20 for the leverage to reduce to an acceptable level, which can only be achieved by the sale of Hyderabad asset or full repayment of inter-corporate deposits (ICDs). The agency is not factoring in any further support to group companies. Any delay in the company’s asset monetisation plans and/or further extension of support to group companies would be negative for the ratings, it said.

Meanwhile, Eveready Industries, on April 22, had said that its promoters' holding in the company declined due to invocation of shares.

According to disclosure, promoter Williamson Magor & Co holding in declined by 0.24 percentage points to 23.43 per cent after the invocation of shares. The lenders sold 177,100 shares worth Rs 3.66 crore of the company on March 11, 2019.