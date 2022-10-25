JUST IN
Balance sheet of financial firms in best shape ever: DSP MF MD & CEO
How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?
We prefer a bottom-up approach in this environment: Satish Ramanathan
Risk-reward not favourable in near to mid term: Nomura India's Mukherjee
Indian markets are in midst of global quagmire: Harendra Kumar, Elara Sec
Auto, retail, BFSI favorable investment bets in Samvat 2079: Vinay Paharia
This is the year to pick & choose sectors and firms carefully: Devina Mehra
Risk-reward is still favourable for the long-term: ICICI Pru Life Insurance
India remains a bright spot among global equity mkts: BofA's Guenthardt
Recent upmove in global equities mirrored a bear-mkt rally: Unmesh Kulkarni
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A
Sebi fines 6 entities worth Rs 15 lakh in Deutsche Mutual Fund case
Business Standard

Expect moderate returns in Samvat 2079: Bajaj Allianz Life's Sampath Reddy

We are positive on select private banks with credit growth picking-up and asset quality outlook being benign/improving.

Topics
Samvat | Indian equities | Foreign Institutional Investors

Nikita Vashisht 

Sampath Reddy, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life
Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer, Bajaj Allianz Life

After sharp outperformance of Indian equities versus global peers, growth slowdown, rising interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties, and valuations may weigh on domestic markets in Samvat 2079, says Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, in conversation with Nikita Vashisht. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samvat

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.