Web Exclusive

F&O call: Here's why you should buy SBI Put option for March series

The stock is placed below all important moving averages, which indicates a bearish trend on all time frames, says technical analyst from HDFC Securities

SBI stock | Market technicals | stocks technical analysis

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Trading

Derivative Stock Strategy (Mar 2023 Expiry)

BUY SBIN March 510 PUT at Rs 6.55
Stop loss: Rs 2
Target: Rs 20

Rationale

  • On March 23, the stock witnessed short build up with OI rising 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent price fall
  • The stock price broke below consolidation, which it held for the past five trading sessions
  • The stock is placed below all important moving averages, which indicates a bearish trend on all time frames

Note: We recommend buying SBIN March 510 PUT at CMP, for the upside target of 20, keeping stop-loss at 2.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 08:53 IST

