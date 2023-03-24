F&O call: Here's why you should buy SBI Put option for March series

Derivative Stock Strategy (Mar 2023 Expiry)

BUY SBIN March 510 PUT at Rs 6.55

Stop loss: Rs 2

Target: Rs 20

Rationale

On March 23, the stock witnessed short build up with OI rising 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent price fall



The stock price broke below consolidation, which it held for the past five trading sessions



The stock is placed below all important moving averages, which indicates a bearish trend on all time frames

Note: We recommend buying SBIN March 510 PUT at CMP, for the upside target of 20, keeping stop-loss at 2.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).