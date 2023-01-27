JUST IN
F&O Check: Shorts rise at Adani counters; AEL may hit Rs 2,600 level

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC and Ambuja Cements witnessed significant build-up of OI in tandem with a fall in stock price so far this week, indicating build-up of shorts at these counters.

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises Ltd | Trading strategies

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

stocks, shares, market, sensex, nifty, BSE, INVESTORS, BROKERS

Shares of Adani Group companies witnessed a heavy sell-off in the last two trading sessions, after US-based research firm Hindenburg accused the Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:51 IST

