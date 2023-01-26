If Adani Group files lawsuit, we will demand company documents: Hidenburg

Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate.

"We fully stand by our report, any action against us will be meritless," Hindenburg Research said after said it was evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against the short seller.

In a statement to Indian exchanges, head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the Hindenburg report "maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched."

