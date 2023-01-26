JUST IN
Business Standard

If Adani Group files lawsuit, we will demand company documents: Hidenburg

Hindenburg Research said it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate

Topics
Adani Group | Lawsuits

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate.

"We fully stand by our report, any action against us will be meritless," Hindenburg Research said after Adani Group said it was evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against the short seller.

In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani Group head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the Hindenburg report "maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched."

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 20:10 IST

