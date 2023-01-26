If Adani Group files lawsuit, we will demand company documents: Hidenburg

-
ALSO READ
Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users
Jury selection begins in Tesla investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Elon Musk files defence under seal as Twitter trial is set for Oct 17
Oracle hit by lawsuit in US for violating privacy of '5 bn people': ICCL
Meta Platforms reaches $37.5-mn deal on location tracking lawsuit
-
Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate.
"We fully stand by our report, any action against us will be meritless," Hindenburg Research said after Adani Group said it was evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against the short seller.
In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani Group head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the Hindenburg report "maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 20:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU