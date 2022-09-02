JUST IN
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi suggests selling IndusInd Bank. Here's why
Business Standard
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on Tata Consumer

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes, where it closed at the highest level since November 2021

Stock calls | Markets | Tata Consumer Products

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31

BULL SPREAD Strategy on TATA CONSUMER

Buy TATA CONSUMER (29-Sept Expiry) 850 CALL at Rs 27 & simultaneously sell 870 CALL at Rs 19

Lot Size: 900

Cost of the strategy: Rs 8 (Rs 7,200 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 10,800 If Tata consumer closes at or above Rs 870 on Sept 29 expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 858

Approx margin required: Rs 34,000

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in the Tata comm futures, where we have seen 12 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 4 per cent.
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes, where it closed at the highest level since November 2021.
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are in rising mode and are placed above 60 on the daily weekly chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
  • Plus DI is trading above minus DI and ADX line has started rising upwards, indicating that the stock price is likely to gather momentum in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 08:35 IST

