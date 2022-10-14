JUST IN
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Gland Pharma, Indian Oil
Contra bets in HCL Tech and Wipro could give up to 20% gains; Here's why
Can Bira 91 deal trigger gains for alcohol stocks? Here's what charts say
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on KIMS, Pfizer; bearish on Nifty
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
TCS needs to breakout over Rs 3,150-level for fresh rally, chart says
Mehul Kothari recommends Buy on CAMS, Pfizer; Check Why
Ahead of rights issue, charts hint steady gains for Suzlon; 200-DMA is key
Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout
Brickwork impact: Charts favour Icra; CRISIL, CARE Ratings test key levels
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Gland Pharma, Indian Oil
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Bata India

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Bata India 1840 Call and selling 1900 Call of the October series.

Topics
Bata India | Trading strategies | Market technicals

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Bull Spread Strategy on Bata India

Buy BATA (27-oct Expiry) 1840 CALL at Rs 41.70 & simultaneously sell 1900 CALL at Rs 21.05

Lot Size 275

Cost of the strategy Rs 20.65 (Rs 5,679 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 10,821; if Bata closes at or above Rs 1,900 on 27-Oct expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 1,860.65

Approx margin required Rs 23,000

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in the Bata futures on Wednesday, where we have seen 6 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1.28 per cent.
  • The stock price has formed double bottom around Rs 1,755 level.
  • The short term trend of the stock turned positive as stock price is trading above its 5- and 11-day EMA.
  • The momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bata India

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.