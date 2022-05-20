F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends this strategy for the May expiry

-
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
Buy KOTAK BANK (26-May Expiry) 1,780 PUT at Rs 29 & simultaneously sell 1,760 PUT at Rs 20
Lot Size 400
Cost of the strategy Rs 9 (Rs 3,600 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 4400 If Kotak Mahindra Bank closes at or below 1760 on 26 May expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1771
Rationale:
We have seen short buildup in the Kotak Bank futures where we have seen 7 per cent addition (Prov) with Kotak Bank falling by 3.5 per cent.
Short term trend of the Kotak Bank turned negative as it has closed below its 5 and 20 day EMA.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Future has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 25-April and 12-May 2022.
- Stock price has been taking resistance around the 200-day EMA.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
