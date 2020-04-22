Facebook deal helps RIL get investors' attention back as debt concerns rise

Reliance Industries's (RIL) stock gained over 10 per cent after announced it will buy 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, a 100 per cent subsidiary of RIL for Rs 43,574 crore. The deal is expected to help RIL reduce debt, create an incremental revenue stream and could lead to higher valuations for its consumer facing verticals, especially Reliance Retail.

The immediate trigger is falling leverage levels which is positive as it comes at a time when its core oil and gas vertical is facing major headwinds due to the collapse of crude oil prices. This has raised concerns over the completion of the deal with Aramco wherein the world’s biggest oil producer is looking at picking up 20 per cent stake in RIL’s chemical and refining business in a deal valued at $15 billion. With the fresh investment from Facebook, leverage concerns have receded.





Of the cash inflow, Jio Platforms is expected to retain Rs 15,000 crore, while the rest will be used by RIL to lower debt by redeeming the optionally convertible preference shares it holds. This investment, coupled with the Rs 7,000 crore investment by BP in the oil marketing joint venture is expected to peg back debt by Rs 50,000 crore. RIL has a gross debt over Rs 3 lakh crore and net debt of Rs 1.53 lakh crore as of December 2019. CLSA’s Vikash Kumar Jain and Surajdev Yadav believe that debt could come down by 20 per cent by the end of June quarter and net debt to Ebidta levels should from 2.7 times to 2.1 by March 2021 and to half of FY20 levels by the end of FY22. RIL has a target of becoming a zero net debt company by March 2021.

Further triggers on the monetisation front will come about when the company is able to close deals related to tower, fibre and Aramco. Brookfield is slated to pick a 51 per cent stake in the telecom vertical’s tower assets for Rs 25,215 crore. The company is also looking at monetising its optical fibre assets housed in an infrastructure investment trust.

The key gains from the partnership will come from the commercial arrangement between Reliance Retail, Jio Platforms and WhatsApp. This will help create a digital ecosystem powered by JioMart commerce platform which will enable customers to access kirana stores using WhatsApp.

Analysts at Axis Capital believe it will be a big driver for Reliance Retail enabling multiple cross-selling opportunities given the strong presence across offline retail, connect with small businesses/kiranas, access to wide consumer base (Jio subscribers) and payment gateway (WhatsApp).

If the company is able to scale up its point of sale machines across smaller retail stores, and the interface between retail stores, JioMart and Whatsapp works seamlessly there could be a significant upside in terms of revenues for RIL. Analysts led by Dayanand Mittal and Rajiv Sharma at SBICAP Securities believe that the retail stores could generate revenues to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore by FY22 with a kirana store network of 1.6 million. They expect a Rs 200 per share incremental gain for Reliance Retail from their offline network with gains largely coming from procurement and payments.