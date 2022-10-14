JUST IN
Nykaa hits lowest level since listing; stock slips 53% from record high
L&T gains 3% on significant order wins for water & effluent treatment biz
HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand
Infosys can hit Rs 1,700, charts hint; how brokerages decode the Q2 nos
This auto stock zoomed 54% in 2 weeks on 5 mn warrants issue to Vijay Kedia
Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high, soars 8% on strong Q2 results
Apollo Micro surges 10%; boards okays warrants issue up to Rs 185 crore
Infosys surges 5%; Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300 cr share buyback lifts sentiment
MARKETS: Sensex off highs, up 850pts, Nifty below 17,250; HDFC twins shine
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement, Power Mech
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Nykaa hits lowest level since listing; stock slips 53% from record high
Business Standard

Federal Bank zooms 6%; hits new peak on highest ever quarterly profit in Q2

In Q2FY23, Federal Bank also recorded its highest ever net interest income of Rs 1,762 crore, which was up 19 per cent YoY

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Federal Bank | stock markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Shares of Federal Bank surged 6 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 132.10 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes after the bank delivered its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 704 crore (up 53 per cent year-on-year) in the September quarter (Q2FY23).

The stock of the private sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 129.70 touched on September 5, 2022. At 02:06 pm; it was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 131.10, as compared to a 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter almost doubled, with a combined 49.7 million shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In Q2FY23, Federal Bank also recorded its highest ever net interest income of Rs 1,762 crore, which was up 19 per cent YoY. Net interest margin improved 10 bps YoY to 3.3 per cent during the quarter.

Asset quality of the bank improved as gross non-performing assets (NPA) came at 2.46 percent as compared to 2.69 percent in the preceding quarter. The bank’s net NPA stood at 0.78 per cent as against 1.12 per cent in Q2FY22. The bank said that its gross NPA and the net NPA was the lowest in 24 quarters and 34 quarters, respectively.

The management said strong business momentum has aided meaningful gains in market share. The bank has delivered the highest ever net profit, ROA and ROE are in the right trajectory and the asset quality of the bank continues to be strong at 2.46 per cent and 0.78 per cent. Credit costs are well controlled at 53 bps, the management said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 14:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.