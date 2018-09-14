Fertilizer stocks shoot up after govt approves new crop procurement policy

Shares of fertlizer companies zoomed up to 18 per cent in the early morning trade on Friday, a day after the govenment approved a new procurement policy on (minimum support prices). Under the policy, one scheme will focus on compensating oilseeds farmers if rates fall below the MSP, and another will allow states to rope in private players for procurement, PTI reported Wednesday citing sources.

In the budget this year, the government had announced that it will put in place a fool-proof mechanism to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. It had asked think-tank Niti Aayog to suggest a mechanism in consultation with the union agriculture ministry and states.

According to the sources, the agriculture ministry’s proposal on new procurement policy ‘Annadata Maulya Samrakshana Yojana’ was taken up for discussion in the cabinet, and the same has been approved, the report added.

The stock of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) zoomed as much as 17.8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 79.85 apiece on At 09:41 am, shares of the firm were trading at Rs 74.55, up 10 per cent. Fertilizers & Chemicals Tranvancore stock was trading nearly 10 per cent higher at Rs 46.80 apiece on This apart, shares of National Fertilizers were trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 47.75 while those of Madras Fertilizers were trading at Rs 26.40 apiece, up 4.14 per cent.





In its annual report 2017-18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said, “ has a positive and statistically significant effect on retail prices of all crops, although it varies significantly across crops. In general, it has a stronger effect for those crops where procurement is substantial, such as paddy and wheat.”