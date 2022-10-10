JUST IN
PE investments in real estate grew 40% in H1FY23 despite global headwinds
Business Standard

Festival season may bring cheer to IPO market, say investment bankers

Rs 9,000 crore worth of issues lined up over the next six weeks

Topics
IPOs | festivals | IPO

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

IPO
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Around 10 firms are looking to raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore via initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next 4-6 weeks, said investment bankers. Among the companies ready to hit the primary market are Five-Star Business Finance, Pristine Logistics, Landmark Cars, Senco Gold, DCX Systems, Kaynes Technology, and Uniparts India.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 06:00 IST

