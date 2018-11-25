FII flows could remain volatile till June 2019, says Manishi Raychaudhuri

As the markets gear up for the outcome of the Assembly elections in early December, Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia Pacific Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the markets eventually look for policy continuity.

The Assembly election outcome is unlikely to change that conclusion, he says. Edited excerpts: Where do you see global markets over the next few months? Currently, investors’ concerns on equities are hovering around a potential economic slowdown, particularly in the US and China; the trajectory of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) ...