FII lobby sets out best practices to prevent money laundering

Industry body ASIFMA has come out with a report on best practices for anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Client (KYC) requirements in Asia.

The report proposes a set of best practices to harmonise and standardise the application of certain key areas of AML/KYC requirements in Asia, based on industry feedback from a focused workgroup of ASIFMA members, from both the buy and sell side. It focuses on nine areas that are jurisdiction-neutral, although the reference is largely drawn from industry consensus of best practices currently applied by members in Hong Kong and ...