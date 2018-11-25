FIIs bullish on domestic financial space, DIIs prefer FMCG: Analysts

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are the most bullish on the domestic financial space, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) prefer fast-moving consumer goods space (FMCG), shows analysts of shareholding data for the quarter ended September 2018. Nearly 14 per cent of FII assets deployed in BSE 500 companies are towards non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which has a weightage of 9.7 per cent.

DIIs are slightly underweight NBFCs with holdings of 6.2 per cent in the sector. NBFC shares went through a turbulent space during the September quarter due to ...