Finance ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage

-
ALSO READ
Finance ministry agrees to customs duty proposal on solar modules: MNRE
Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj to take charge of revenue department
FinMin releases Rs 12,351 cr to 18 states for rural local bodies grant
Govt to borrow Rs 4.34 trillion in second half of FY21: Finance Ministry
Finance Ministry allows additional Rs 7,106 cr borrowing by UP, AP
-
The finance ministry has asked markets regulator Sebi to take necessary measures to address issues that led to the outage at National Stock Exchange recently.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that on February 24, 2021, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) took a decision to halt trading from 11:40 am due to technical issues.
However, the system of interoperability among clearing corporations, which allows market participants to consolidate their clearing and settlement functions at a single clearing corporation, irrespective of the stock exchange on which the trade is executed, continued to remain functional.
The trading at NSE resumed from 03:30 pm and trading hours were extended from 03:30 pm to 05:00 pm for the day in all the three stock exchanges -- NSE, BSE and MSEI -- to enable investors to square off their existing positions.
"The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has advised SEBI to review the issues leading to the halt in trading in NSE and the corresponding disaster recovery process. DEA has further advised SEBI to take necessary measures to ensure that all the underlying issues leading up to the market disruption are addressed appropriately," the minister said.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had made a net investment of Rs 2,332 crore on February 24, 2021.
NSE is one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world and accounts for the leading market share (by total turnover) in India - 93.2 per cent in equity cash trading and 99.9 per cent in equity derivatives trading during 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU