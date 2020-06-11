Financial sector drags down Nifty's P/B value below historical average

With the Nifty going past 10,000 points recently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has again become expensive.

However, market players appear to be taking comfort in the fact that the price-to-book (P/B) value — another parameter to gauge market valuation — is at 2.9x, much lower than its 20-year average of 3.5x. This makes the broader market a value-buy at current levels, say experts. “The P/B value is a better valuation parameter during economic or financial distress that results in a sharp fall in earnings, followed by a quick rebound,” says Dhananjay ...