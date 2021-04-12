Financials, auto, realty stocks dip as daily Covid-19 cases hit new peak

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Q2 preview: Up to Rs 3,212 crore loss seen amid JLR's struggles
DLF shares gain 7% as demand picks up in September quarter
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Strategy for realty stks as Maharashtra halves premiums
Tata Motors advances 3% as domestic sales increase 27% YoY in October
CLSA sees 31% upside in RBL Bank on stable deposits, robust credit card biz
-
Shares of financial sector, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and housing finance companies, along with automobiles and real estate companies were under pressure at the bourses, on Monday, falling up to 10 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade on concerns of demand slowdown due to rising Covid-19 cases.
Among financials, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, L&T Finance Holdings, Indian Overseas Bank, Shrirram Transport Finance, Punjab National Bank and IndusInd Bank slipped over 7 per cent, each. DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate from realty and Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Bharat Forge from the automobiles fell between 5 per cent and 8 per cent in intra-day trade.
At 09:49 am, the Nifty PSU Bank index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was trading 7 per cent lower, while Nifty Realty had slipped 6 per cent, and Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto indices were down 4 per cent, each. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was down 2.4 per cent, at 14,485 points.
India recorded a massive surge of 1.69 lakh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and curbs were imposed in different parts of the country to contain the spread of the virus. Since there has been resurgence in the pandemic and partial lockdowns, there is a likelihood of a delayed recovery in credit offtake.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU