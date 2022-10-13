Financials, IT, energy see highest FPI selloff in last fortnight of Sept

Financials, information technology (IT), and energy stocks accounted for 80 per cent of the Rs 20,000-crore plus selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) during the last fortnight of September.

Overseas funds dumped Rs 7,008 crore worth of shares of companies in the sector, while worth Rs 5,201 crore were sold, according to data collated by primeinfobase.com.

The selling dragged the index by 4.7 per cent in the last two weeks of September.

have the highest sectoral allocation to financial stocks, at 31.64 per cent. Analysts said that the rise in inflation and yields is negative for finance companies as they have to keep higher provisions for their

mark-to-market bonds which could eat into their profits.

The allocation towards oil, gas & consumables declined to 11.15 per cent, from 11.95 per cent, at the end of August while the allocation to fell to 10.32 per cent, from 10.67 per cent, during the same period. The selloff in comes amid downgrades by several brokerages citing global uncertainty and margin pressures.

During the second half of September, bought telecom shares worth Rs 1,634 crore, followed by consumer services stocks worth Rs 978 crore and fast-moving consumer goods or worth Rs 768 crore. Analysts said prefer telecom stocks as they are unaffected by global headwinds. Moreover, the sector is consolidated in the hands of a few players which gives them more leeway in terms of passing price pressures.

FMCG stocks are considered defensive bets whenever there is global financial turmoil. Even during the Lehman crisis, the fall in FMCG stocks was minimal, compared to others, analysts said. The FMCG index rose 2.5 per cent in the second fortnight of September.