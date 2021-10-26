Fino Payments Bank IPO to open on October 29, price band Rs 560-577 a share

-
ALSO READ
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Zomato eyes raising $1.1 bn through initial public offering, files DRHP
Nykaa IPO to open on October 28; priced at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece
-
Fino Payments Bank’s Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 29 and close on November 2. The bank has set the price band at Rs 560-577 per share. The IPO comprises Rs 300 crore of fresh fund raise and Rs 900 crore of secondary share sale by promoter Fino Paytech. The bank will use the fresh proceeds to augment its tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.
Fino Payments Bank’s parent Fino Paytech counts BPCL (22.9 per cent stake), Blackstone (15.1 per cent), ICICI Prudential Life (9.1 per cent), Intel Capital (5.7 per cent) as its shareholders.
Fino Paytech currently holds 100 per cent stake in Fino Payments Bank. Post the IPO, its stake is likely to fall to 70 per cent. At the top-end of the price band, Fino Payments Bank will have a market cap of Rs 4,800 crore.
This will be the first IPO of a payments bank. PayTM, which too has a payments bank license, is expected to launch its IPO soon.
Bulk of Fino Payments Bank revenues come from fee income and it follows an asset-lite model. It offers services like remittances, micro-ATM, business correspondent (BC) banking, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and third party products distribution.
In FY21, Fino Payments Bank reported gross revenues of Rs 780 crore and net profit of Rs 20.5 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU