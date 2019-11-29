Firms with over 75% promoter shareholding number over 70

There were 78 listed companies which have promoter shareholding which is over the 75 per cent mark in the September quarter. The Securities and Exchange Board of India requires listed companies to maintain no more than 75 per cent public shareholding.

To be sure, they are given additional time in the event of new listings and because of other reasons such as being backed by the government. Government firms have an extended deadline to meet minimum public shareholding norms. The 78 firms under consideration have a cumulative loss of Rs 52790.1 crore during the last financial year ending ...