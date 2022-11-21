Five-Star Business up 3.4% on debut as Rs 684 cr worth of shares are traded

Shares of gained more than 3 per cent during their debut on Friday. Shares of the micro finance firm finished at Rs 490, up Rs 16, or 3.4 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 474 per share. The stock hit a high of Rs 544 and a low of Rs 448 on the NSE, where Rs 684 crore worth of shares changed hands. Five Star Business’ listing day gains come despite a lukewarm response to its . The company’s Rs 1,960-crore managed to get bids for just Rs 1,593 crore. As a result, the company cut its size to reach the minimum subscription threshold.

While the response to its IPO was poor, the list of its anchor was impressive. Some of them include World Fund, Fidelity Investments, Capital Research, Malabar Investments, Government Global, Investment Authority and Norges Bank.

At the last close, Five Star Business had a market cap of Rs 14,275 crore, around 3.8 times its book value.

“Five Star Business has a fastest gross term loan among peers with a strong on-ground collections infrastructure leading to their ability to maintain a robust asset quality and access to diversified and cost effective long term financing with an experienced, cycle tested leadership supported by marquee investors,” Anand Rathi had said in a note recommending to subscribe with a long-term horizon.