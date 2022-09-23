JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India may boost coal power fleet 25% by 2030 amid rising energy demand
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Five Tata Group stocks eye up to 25% upside; Tata Chemicals top pick

Tata Chemical sees 25 per cent upside on Golden Cross breakout, while Tata Investment and Indian Hotels can surge up to 20 per cent each.

Topics
Tata Steel | Tata Investment Corporation | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Weak Q3 show, near term growth worries for Tata Communications
Tata Group

Shares of Tata group were in spotlight on Friday after the multinational steel-major Tata Steel announced merging all its group metal companies with itself.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.