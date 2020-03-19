Technical view: Here are five ways you can manage market volatility

India VIX, a measure of volatility and investors’ perception about the risk of sharp swings based on options prices, rose to its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC) last week, as fear gripped markets worldwide after COVID-19 was declared a ‘pandemic’. VIX is meant to indicate investors’ perception of the annual market volatility over the next 30 calendar days.

The higher the value, the higher is the expected volatility and vice versa. VIX touched its historical peak of 85.13 on November 17, 2008, in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman ...