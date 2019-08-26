Flows into equity NFOs see recovery as 11 offers mop up Rs 4,000 cr

New fund offerings (NFOs), which were expected to see a sharp slowdown after scrapping of upfront commission, are showing signs of recovery as 11 launched between April and July this year attracted more than Rs 4,000 crore of investor flows. Market experts say uptick in can further boost these flows.

An analysis of data collated from Association of Mutual Funds in India showed the average NFO collection between April and July was Rs 377 crore, more than twice the average collection in the previous four months. Compared to the corresponding period last financial year, the average collections were 14 per cent higher.

According to industry experts, savvy investors are taking exposures to the recently-floated NFOs. "We are yet to see a rush of flows into the NFOs, but more sophisticated investors are making investments as they understand that the market corrections offer good buying opportunities," said Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae AMC.

In July, five NFOs garnered Rs 1,927 crore of flows. These included Mirae Asset Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Focused Equity Fund, Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund and Quantum India ESG Equity Fund.

To be sure, the collections are still much lower than the peaks seen between July-October last year, when average collections were as high as Rs 569 crore.

"Sharp upmove in can lead to stronger flows to NFOs as investor sentiments improve," Mohanty added.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended more than two per cent higher after Government decided to rollback tax surcharge on foreign institutional investors last week, besides announcing a slew of measures to revive the domestic economy.

Advisors say that some investors have been taking exposures to the new funds as they feel a fresh portfolio constructed at lower market levels will have limited downside. "After an NFO, a fund manager typically takes one-three months to fully deploy the proceeds. Investors feel that a fund manager can deploy these funds more effectively -- especially on the mid- and small-cap side -- as these stocks have been trading at sharp discounts to their previous highs," said Amol Joshi, founder of financial advisory firm Plan Rupee Investment Services.

Industry observers say that even as upfront commissions are scrapped, NFOs offer flexibility to give higher distributor commissions under the new regulatory regime.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September last year linked scheme size and total expense ratio (TER), which includes commission payouts and fund management fee. The new regulations were aimed at incentivising smaller schemes with higher TER, which experts say would also benefit NFOs.

In the same board meeting, Sebi announced its decision to scrap upfront commissions. After upfront commissions were formally removed in October, equity NFO collections dropped to Rs 1,172 crore; 44 per cent lower than previous month.

In the following month, the collections fell to a measly Rs 409 crore, which was another 65 per cent lower than previous month.

This aggravated the fears that removal of upfront commissions would significantly erode NFO collections. Industry sources suggest that in earlier regulatory framework, steep upfront commissions were used by certain fund houses to raise higher funds in their NFOs.