Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Flying high! SBI, BoB, Canara Bank poised for up to 18% rally, charts show

The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday and has gained 15 per cent so far this month. The index can rally another 4 per cent.

Topics
PSU Bank index | SBI stock | Indian Bank

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

banks
Nifty PSU Bank index records a new 52-week high

On Friday, the PSU bank index kicked-off the trading session by hitting a fresh 52-week high at 3,502, thus gainng as much as 15 per cent so far this month.

The PSU Banking shares are likely to remain in focus, with an additional Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet planned on November 3 (Thursday) followed by the scheduled review meet in December.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 13:16 IST

