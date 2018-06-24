FMCG stock: Nestle's growth trajectory will remain healthy, say experts

Not many would have placed a bet on Nestle three years ago, when it was in the midst of the Maggi fiasco that took a toll on its finances and on shareholder returns. Now, however, investors are seen lapping up Nestle.

Not only has it outperformed the prominent indices, though partly helped by the base effect on account of past under-performance, it is the second best performing stock in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space in 2018 so far. And, despite the rise, the Street is still bullish on Nestle. Better growth profile Rebounding from the Maggi controversy under the new ...