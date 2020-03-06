For the broking industry, fears of liquidity drying up loom large

Brokers that have been issued bank guarantees against fixed deposits (FDs) of YES Bank are likely to get into a liquidity maze, with bourses halving the collateral value of such guarantees. Bank guarantees are typically used for leveraging and getting credit lines from exchanges for trading.

A Rs 50-crore FD, for instance, could get a broker a Rs 100-crore bank guarantee on paying a small fee, and subsequently a Rs 100-crore credit line from the exchange. The NSE and BSE issued notice on Friday, saying no fresh bank guarantees and FD receipts issued by YES Bank, or renewals of ...