For the first time ever, tea prices surge by 40-60% due to severe scarcity

For the first time in the country, average rose by 40-60 per cent in the auctions driven by strong buyers’ demand and a severe shortfall.

According to Tea Board data, in the first auction held in the month of May, prices surged by over 52 per cent at Rs 217.12 per kg at the Guwahati auctions where Assam tea is primarily sold. And in a similar auction in Siliguri, prices surged by around 39 per cent at Rs 204.25 a kilo. By the mid of May, prices in Guwahati rose by 61 per cent at Rs 217.12 while Siliguri maintained the 39 per cent surge.

“This is a record for the Indian tea industry and such a price surge has happened for the first time in the country. Buyer demand has been extremely strong which pulled up prices significantly,” said Dinesh Bihani, secretary at the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association (GTABA).

Vivek Goenka, chairman at the Indian Tea Association has been insisting that there was practically no tea with buyers as the lockdown, which hit production severely, took place at a time when fresh crop of the season had just started to pour in.

“So far prices have been good as there is a serious scarcity of tea in the system but the price rise can benefit plantation companies only if it sustains till end-July when the second flush tea auctions will be over,” said Atul Asthana, managing director at the Goodricke Group.





Industry officials said given the scarcity and the demand from the buyers, price momentum is likely to be sustained.

According to the Indian Tea Association, the country has already registered a 120-140 million kg (mkg) shortfall in the production, which is likely to spill over to the next year. Under the prevalent and expected weather conditions and the modus operandi in the estates, production is expected to be at normal levels and over-production, which can make up for the lost crop, is being ruled out.

Goodricke has already lost 1.65 mkg of crop, or eight per cent of total annual production, which is resulting in a Rs 54.4 crore impact owing to lower output, while Warren Tea has registered an estimated crop loss of 1.35 mkg, or approximately 18 per cent of the expected annual production.

Asthana said Goodricke usually makes up for 30 per cent of its annual crop by June but this year, but so far, it has been able to make up for 20 per cent.

“There has been a significant shift both from producers as well as buyers to improve quality which can improve prices and the entire focus is now on quality teas. The age of sub-standard teas is nearing its end,” Asthana said.

However, Warren Tea is hopeful that with firm market prices, quality teas are fetching around Rs. 30-40 kg higher prices prevailing during the same period of last year.

Others are of the view that no matter the surge in prices, the revenue loss owing to production shortfall cannot be made up.

“Around 50 per cent of the crop during March-April has been lost already. So ideally, to make up for the revenue loss, prices should double. But it has risen by 40-60 per cent; hence, I don’t see a price surge making up for the revenue loss,” an owner of a plantation company said.