Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
Business Standard

For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data

The number soared on the back of a post-Covid-19 market rally and the rise of retail participation

Mutual Funds | assets under management | Mutual Funds industry

Abhishek Kumar 

In November, open-ended active equity schemes had the biggest share in the total AUM -- at Rs 15.5 trillion, followed by debt funds with Rs 12.5 trillion

The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry’s assets under management (AUM) topped Rs 40 trillion for the first time in November.

The number soared on the back of a post-Covid-19 market rally and the rise of retail participation.

The industry took just two-years to complete the journey from Rs 30 trillion to Rs 40 trillion. Previously, Rs 10-trillion took more than three years to come.

Meanwhile. as of November-end, the top-five fund houses had a share of 55 per cent in the total AUM, with SBI MF being the largest fund house with the total AUM of Rs 7.1 trillion.

SBI MF was followed by ICICI Prudential MF at Rs 4.9 trillion with HDFC MF, Nippon India MF and Kotak MF making the rest of the top five.

Together, they had an AUM of Rs 22.3 trillion. Also in November, open-ended active equity schemes had the biggest share in the total AUM — at Rs 15.5 trillion, followed by debt funds with Rs 12.5 trillion.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 23:02 IST

